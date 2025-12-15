(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Carrier Air Wing 5 Returns to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2025 (FULL)

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.11.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Navy Sailors with Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 deployed aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN-73) return from deployment to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 12, 2025. Watch the full story on the AFN Iwakuni Facebook page. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 01:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990381
    VIRIN: 251212-M-RU004-1280
    Filename: DOD_111441018
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    USS George Washington (CVN 73)
    CVW-5
    For the Full Story
    CVN 73
    homecoming
    MCAS Iwakuni

