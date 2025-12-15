Carrier Air Wing 5 Returns to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2025 (FULL)

U.S. Navy Sailors with Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 deployed aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN-73) return from deployment to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 12, 2025. Watch the full story on the AFN Iwakuni Facebook page. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 01:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990381
|VIRIN:
|251212-M-RU004-1280
|Filename:
|DOD_111441018
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
