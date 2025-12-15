DLA Dialogues from Factory to Foxhole w/Linus Baker

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



"DLA Dialogues from Factory to Foxhole" is a podcast series that highlights topics to promote a shared understanding throughout the joint logistics enterprise in today's rapidly changing and contested logistics environment.

In Episode 4, Linus Baker, Director, Cybersecurity, DLA Information Operations, explains how protecting supply chains from cyber threats keeps missions moving—especially in contested environments—and what DLA is doing to stop attacks before they happen. For more information about the Defense Logistics Agency Campaign of Learning, www.dla.mil/Info/Campaign-of-Learning/