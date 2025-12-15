(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA Dialogues from Factory to Foxhole w/Linus Baker (emblem, open caption)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    505937-D
    "DLA Dialogues from Factory to Foxhole" is a podcast series that highlights topics to promote a shared understanding throughout the joint logistics enterprise in today's rapidly changing and contested logistics environment.
    In Episode 4, Linus Baker, Director, Cybersecurity, DLA Information Operations, explains how protecting supply chains from cyber threats keeps missions moving—especially in contested environments—and what DLA is doing to stop attacks before they happen. For more information about the Defense Logistics Agency Campaign of Learning, www.dla.mil/Info/Campaign-of-Learning/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 19:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990372
    VIRIN: 251216-D-LU733-7316
    PIN: 505937
    Filename: DOD_111440955
    Length: 00:16:19
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Dialogues from Factory to Foxhole w/Linus Baker (emblem, open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video