505937-D
"DLA Dialogues from Factory to Foxhole" is a podcast series that highlights topics to promote a shared understanding throughout the joint logistics enterprise in today's rapidly changing and contested logistics environment.
In Episode 4, Linus Baker, Director, Cybersecurity, DLA Information Operations, explains how protecting supply chains from cyber threats keeps missions moving—especially in contested environments—and what DLA is doing to stop attacks before they happen. For more information about the Defense Logistics Agency Campaign of Learning, www.dla.mil/Info/Campaign-of-Learning/
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 19:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990372
|VIRIN:
|251216-D-LU733-7316
|PIN:
|505937
|Filename:
|DOD_111440955
|Length:
|00:16:19
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Dialogues from Factory to Foxhole w/Linus Baker (emblem, open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.