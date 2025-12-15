III Marine Expeditionary Force Attack Drone Competition Classroom Familiarization

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members learn about and build small unmanned aircraft systems during the Marine Corps Attack Drone Competition on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 1-3, 2025. During a two-week period, the Marine Corps Attack Drone Team trained and certified 3rd Marine Division Marines as attack drone operators, attack drone instructor, and payload specialist instructors, increasing the Division’s lethality and capacity of trained and certified attack drone operators and instructors. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)