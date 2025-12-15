(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Attack Drone Competition Classroom Familiarization

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.02.2025

    Video by Cpl. Briseida Villasenor 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. service members learn about and build small unmanned aircraft systems during the Marine Corps Attack Drone Competition on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 1-3, 2025. During a two-week period, the Marine Corps Attack Drone Team trained and certified 3rd Marine Division Marines as attack drone operators, attack drone instructor, and payload specialist instructors, increasing the Division’s lethality and capacity of trained and certified attack drone operators and instructors. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 19:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990331
    VIRIN: 251203-M-NC826-1001
    Filename: DOD_111440386
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III Marine Expeditionary Force Attack Drone Competition Classroom Familiarization, by Cpl Briseida Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd MarDiv
    Ready to Fight
    sUAS
    USMC
    Attack Drone
    MCADC

