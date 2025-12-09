Arlington at Rest: Wreaths Lay a Field of Tribute

A timelapse captures Arlington National Cemetery as wreaths rest on headstones following the annual wreath-laying observance in Arlington, Va., Dec. 13, 2025. The display honors the service and sacrifice of those laid to rest on the sacred grounds and reflects the nation’s enduring commitment to remembering its fallen. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)
|12.13.2025
|12.15.2025 10:22
|B-Roll
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
