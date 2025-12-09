Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arlington at Rest: Wreaths Lay a Field of Tribute

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Video by Billy Blankenship  

    187th Fighter Wing

    A timelapse captures Arlington National Cemetery as wreaths rest on headstones following the annual wreath-laying observance in Arlington, Va., Dec. 13, 2025. The display honors the service and sacrifice of those laid to rest on the sacred grounds and reflects the nation’s enduring commitment to remembering its fallen. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 10:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990262
    VIRIN: 251213-Z-VZ654-2001
    Filename: DOD_111438936
    Length: 00:00:03
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arlington at Rest: Wreaths Lay a Field of Tribute, by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wreaths Across America
    arlingtonnationalcemetary

