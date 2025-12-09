Arlington at Rest: Wreaths Lay a Field of Tribute

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A timelapse captures Arlington National Cemetery as wreaths rest on headstones following the annual wreath-laying observance in Arlington, Va., Dec. 13, 2025. The display honors the service and sacrifice of those laid to rest on the sacred grounds and reflects the nation’s enduring commitment to remembering its fallen. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)