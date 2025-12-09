D.C. National Guard Command Team Holiday Message

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/990235" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard; Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald L. Smith, Senior Enlisted Leader; and their spouses deliver a holiday message emphasizing gratitude for service, readiness, and family sacrifice to the D.C. National Guard and Joint Task Force - District of Columbia. This holiday season, they encourage the entire force to focus on connection, gratitude, achievements, and progress. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)