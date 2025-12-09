Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard; Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald L. Smith, Senior Enlisted Leader; and their spouses deliver a holiday message emphasizing gratitude for service, readiness, and family sacrifice to the D.C. National Guard and Joint Task Force - District of Columbia. This holiday season, they encourage the entire force to focus on connection, gratitude, achievements, and progress. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 08:24
|Category:
|Greetings
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
This work, D.C. National Guard Command Team Holiday Message, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
