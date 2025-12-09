Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. National Guard Command Team Holiday Message

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard; Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald L. Smith, Senior Enlisted Leader; and their spouses deliver a holiday message emphasizing gratitude for service, readiness, and family sacrifice to the D.C. National Guard and Joint Task Force - District of Columbia. This holiday season, they encourage the entire force to focus on connection, gratitude, achievements, and progress. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 08:24
    Category: Greetings
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Holiday Season
    DCSafe
    D.C. National Guard, DCSafe, JTF-DC, Capital Guardians, holiday message, National Guard

