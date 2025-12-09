Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington Air National Guard conducts night sandbag operations in Skagit County

    CONWAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jordaan Kvale 

    194th Wing

    Washington Air National Guardsmen and civilian volunteers filling sandbags and loading pallets during nighttime flood mitigation operations in Conway, Wash., Dec. 11, 2025.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.13.2025 16:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990125
    VIRIN: 251211-Z-ES212-2002
    Filename: DOD_111437332
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: CONWAY, WASHINGTON, US

    flooding
    Washington National Guard
    National Guard
    Washington

