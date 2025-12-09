Washington Air National Guardsmen and civilian volunteers filling sandbags and loading pallets during nighttime flood mitigation operations in Conway, Wash., Dec. 11, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2025 16:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990125
|VIRIN:
|251211-Z-ES212-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111437332
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|CONWAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington Air National Guard conducts night sandbag operations in Skagit County, by SrA Jordaan Kvale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.