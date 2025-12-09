One Piece at a Time: Tenkiller Bridge Demolition Begins

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District took a major step in the replacement of the State Highway 100 bridge near Gore, Okla., Dec. 8, beginning demolition of the 72-year-old bridge, which spans the Tenkiller Main Spillway.



Crews from Kiewit, the contractor performing the work, used a combination of handheld equipment and heavy machinery to remove the first large section of guardrail Dec. 10.