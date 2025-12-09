One Piece at a Time: Tenkiller Bridge Demolition Begins

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District took a major step in the replacement of the State Highway 100 bridge near Gore, Okla., Dec. 8, beginning demolition of the 72-year-old bridge, which spans the Tenkiller Main Spillway.
Crews from Kiewit, the contractor performing the work, used a combination of handheld equipment and heavy machinery to remove the first large section of guardrail Dec. 10.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 13:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989984
|VIRIN:
|251210-A-PO406-2702
|Filename:
|DOD_111435629
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|GORE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
