Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    One Piece at a Time: Tenkiller Bridge Demolition Begins

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GORE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District took a major step in the replacement of the State Highway 100 bridge near Gore, Okla., Dec. 8, beginning demolition of the 72-year-old bridge, which spans the Tenkiller Main Spillway.

    Crews from Kiewit, the contractor performing the work, used a combination of handheld equipment and heavy machinery to remove the first large section of guardrail Dec. 10.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 13:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989984
    VIRIN: 251210-A-PO406-2702
    Filename: DOD_111435629
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: GORE, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One Piece at a Time: Tenkiller Bridge Demolition Begins, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bridge Safety, Tulsa District, USACE, Civil Works, Dam Safety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download