    DLA JRF Leadership Introductions

    12.12.2025

    Video by William J. Miller  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The DLA Joint Reserve Force welcomes MG Stephanie Howard and CMSgt Juliana Bowling. This video introduces the new leadership to the JRF with incites to the current challenges, expectations and appreciation of the team.

