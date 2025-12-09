Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRICOM Holiday Message 2025

    GERMANY

    11.26.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Emely Eckels 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Gen. Dagvin Anderson and CSM Garric Banfield delivered a holiday message to recognize the unwavering commitment of the entire AFRICOM team. They celebrate the unity and support shown by our global community throughout the year. (U.S. Africa Command Video by Staff Sgt. Emely Eckels)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 03:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989939
    VIRIN: 251127-A-ND360-5879
    Filename: DOD_111434698
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRICOM Holiday Message 2025, by SSG Emely Eckels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

