Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon, Iwakuni, Japan 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.05.2025

    Video by Cpl. Alejandra Vega 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Base personnel and Japanese locals participated in the 9th annual Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon at the Atago Sports Complex, Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 06, 2025. The Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon awards the top three teams in different categories including primary school-aged, international and best costume. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alejandra Vega)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 03:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 989933
    VIRIN: 251206-M-FU569-1001
    PIN: 251206
    Filename: DOD_111434624
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon, Iwakuni, Japan 2025, by Cpl Alejandra Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Iwakuni
    Atago Sports Complex
    competition
    marathon
    9th Annual Friendship Relay Marathon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download