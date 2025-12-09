3rd Marine Division Attack Drone Live Fire Training and Certification

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force patriciate in rehearsals and live fire demonstrations during the Marine Corps Attack Drone Competition, Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, from Dec. 8-11, 2025. During a two-week period, the Marine Corps Attack Drone Team trained and certified 3rd Marine Division Marines as attack drone operators, attack drone instructor, and payload specialist instructors, increasing the Division’s lethality and capacity of trained and certified attack drone operators and instructors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tucker Mocan)