U.S. Marines Across III MEF Participate in the First Attack Drone Competition on Okinawa

CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN – In 1910, Marines from the First Brigade fired the first official Marine Corps Division Matches in Maquinaya, Philippines.

Throughout its storied history of producing the most lethal Marines on the battlefield, the Marine Corps Shooting Team has also been deeply involved with modern innovations to support the warfighter beyond weapons, optics, and ammunition.

Today, the competition is more than traditional marksmanship- it's about extending precision fires into the unmanned domain.

From Dec. 3 to 12, U.S. Marines from 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force, participated in the Marine Corps Attack Drone Competition at Camps Hansen and Schwab, Okinawa, Japan. The competition put Neros Archer, first-person view attack drones into the hands of the Division’s capable warfighters.

“The Marine Corps Attack Drone Competition allows Marines to test and improve their drone skills alongside the top operators in the Marine Corps, enhancing their confidence and capabilities on the battlefield,” said U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Grant Doran, an attack drone instructor with the Marine Corps Attack Drone Team in Quantico. “It also lets us train the people who will be taking over our positions in the future. Other branches were also able to bring their top operators in, so we can share our tips and tricks to increase lethality across all services.”

The certification increased 3rd Marine Division’s tactical drone use in both offensive and defensive scenarios. The Neros Archer drone extends the Marines’ understanding of the battlespace by 20 kilometers, and this capability increases the Marines’ lethal reach and ability to attack using precision weapons.

“I believe that with [any potential] crisis, small Unmanned Aeiral Systems development and integration within small unit formations is going to be super relevant given its longer reach,” said Doran.

The competition represented another achievement in accelerating the Division’s adoption of sUAS platforms and training programs designed to enhance small-unit lethality, survivability, and operational effectiveness. The competition trained and certified Division Marines as attack drone operators, attack drone instructors, and payload specialist instructors giving them the ability to employ first-person view, attack drones.

“That’s going to allow 3rd Marine Division to continue training on the island by themselves,” Doran said. As warfighters, Marines need to invest in their craft, and they need the maturity and expertise to leverage this capability on the battlefield.