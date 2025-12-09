Home is still here

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/989899" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airman highlight the importance of community, especially throughout the holiday season, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 13, 2025. The video reflects how service members uplift one another when they can't be with family during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force video by 2nd Lt. Jahnaya Praytor and Senior Airman Adisen Smith)