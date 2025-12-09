U.S. Airman highlight the importance of community, especially throughout the holiday season, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 13, 2025. The video reflects how service members uplift one another when they can't be with family during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force video by 2nd Lt. Jahnaya Praytor and Senior Airman Adisen Smith)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 21:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989899
|VIRIN:
|251210-F-ES095-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111434109
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|HAMPTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Home is still here, by SrA Adisen Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
