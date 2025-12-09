Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Home is still here

    HAMPTON, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Adisen Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Airman highlight the importance of community, especially throughout the holiday season, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 13, 2025. The video reflects how service members uplift one another when they can't be with family during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force video by 2nd Lt. Jahnaya Praytor and Senior Airman Adisen Smith)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 21:02
    Location: HAMPTON, US

