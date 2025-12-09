Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guardsmen receive gear during State Active Duty In-processing

    KENT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Video by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Guardsmen receive gear during state active duty In-processing prior to movement to support flood relief efforts in Western Washington at the Kent National Guard Armory, Kent, Wash., Dec. 11, 2025. (U.S. National Guard video by Joseph Siemandel)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 16:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989863
    VIRIN: 251211-D-MN117-4601
    Filename: DOD_111433548
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: KENT, WASHINGTON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardsmen receive gear during State Active Duty In-processing, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Washington National Guard, National Guard, Washington, Army National Guard, Flood Response

