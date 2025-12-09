Combat medics assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI) practice transfusing blood on Fort Drum, New York, Dec. 11, 2025. The techniques were taught to replace outdated fluid treatments and improve survival during severe blood loss. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Oshon Trowbridge)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 16:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989862
|VIRIN:
|251211-A-WU359-8694
|Filename:
|DOD_111433546
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Mountain Division (LI) Blood Transfusion Training (Day 1), by PV2 Oshon Trowbridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.