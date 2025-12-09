Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Mountain Division (LI) Blood Transfusion Training (Day 1)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Video by Pvt. Oshon Trowbridge 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Combat medics assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI) practice transfusing blood on Fort Drum, New York, Dec. 11, 2025. The techniques were taught to replace outdated fluid treatments and improve survival during severe blood loss. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Oshon Trowbridge)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 16:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989862
    VIRIN: 251211-A-WU359-8694
    Filename: DOD_111433546
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division (LI) Blood Transfusion Training (Day 1), by PV2 Oshon Trowbridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medic, Blood Transfusion, Training, 10th Mountain Division (LI), U.S. Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download