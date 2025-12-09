Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interview: Guardsmen prepare to support flood relief efforts in Western Washington

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KENT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Video by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    SPC Jake Bruess, an Infantryman, 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, 81st Brigade Combat Team, Washington Army National Guard discusses importance of state mission and supporting the flood relief efforts in Skagit County during in-processing at the Kent National Guard Armory, Kent, Wash., Dec. 11, 2025. (U.S. National Guard video by Joseph Siemandel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 16:14
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 989861
    VIRIN: 251211-D-MN117-1435
    Filename: DOD_111433544
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: KENT, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview: Guardsmen prepare to support flood relief efforts in Western Washington, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Washington Army National Guard, Flood, State Emergency Response, Washington National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download