The 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) conducts its Change of Responsibility Ceremony at the 82nd Airborne Division Patio, Fort Bragg, NC. Command Sgt. Maj. James Journigan will relinquish responsibility of the 82nd CAB to Command Sgt. Maj. Brice Jackson.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 14:13
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|989832
|Filename:
|DOD_111432999
|Length:
|00:25:34
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) Change of Responsibility Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.