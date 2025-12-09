Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Courtesy Video

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    The 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) conducts its Change of Responsibility Ceremony at the 82nd Airborne Division Patio, Fort Bragg, NC. Command Sgt. Maj. James Journigan will relinquish responsibility of the 82nd CAB to Command Sgt. Maj. Brice Jackson.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 14:13
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 989832
    Filename: DOD_111432999
    Length: 00:25:34
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    82CAB
    Fort Bragg
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

