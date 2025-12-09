Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th Infantry & Fort Carson Museum

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Video by John Switzer 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    This is a one minute video PSA promoting the new operating hours for the 4th Infantry & Fort Carson Museum

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 12:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989810
    VIRIN: 251205-O-UR003-9193
    Filename: DOD_111432644
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Infantry & Fort Carson Museum, by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download