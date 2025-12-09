III Armored Corps Go Army, Beat Navy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, commanding general of III Armored Corps and Fort Hood, and Command Sgt. Maj. John P. McDwyer, senior enlisted advisor of III Armored Corps and Fort Hood, send a message for the upcoming Army Navy game, from Fort Hood, Dec. 11, 2025. Cadets and midshipmen played the first Army-Navy football game Nov. 29, 1890 on "The Plain" at West Point. (U.S. Army video production by SGT Gabriel Villalobos)