    Barksdale Pilots Conduct C2C Mission

    UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 96th Bomb Squadron prepare their equipment and receive a preflight brief before departing for a CONUS-to-CONUS mission at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Dec. 9, 2025. The 2nd Bomb Wing’s long-range strike capability enables persistent, global power projection, providing combatant commanders with a reliable, safe and secure strategic deterrent. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 08:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989773
    VIRIN: 251209-F-JL714-1001
    Filename: DOD_111432093
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: US

    C2C
    Barksdale Air Foce Base
    mission

