U.S. Airmen from the 96th Bomb Squadron prepare their equipment and receive a preflight brief before departing for a CONUS-to-CONUS mission at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Dec. 9, 2025. The 2nd Bomb Wing’s long-range strike capability enables persistent, global power projection, providing combatant commanders with a reliable, safe and secure strategic deterrent. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 08:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989773
|VIRIN:
|251209-F-JL714-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111432093
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Barksdale Pilots Conduct C2C Mission, by A1C Jaiyah Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.