Barksdale Airmen Conduct C2C Mission

U.S. Airmen from the 96th Bomb Squadron prepare their equipment and receive a preflight brief before departing for a CONUS-to-CONUS mission at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Dec. 9, 2025. Continuous training and forward presence ensure aircrews remain proficient and ready to execute the full spectrum of missions, from strategic deterrence to rapid crisis response. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)