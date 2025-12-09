Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale Airmen Conduct C2C Mission

    UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 96th Bomb Squadron prepare their equipment and receive a preflight brief before departing for a CONUS-to-CONUS mission at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Dec. 9, 2025. Continuous training and forward presence ensure aircrews remain proficient and ready to execute the full spectrum of missions, from strategic deterrence to rapid crisis response. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 08:51
    Location: US

