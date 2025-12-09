Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Santa Paws 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.05.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara 

    35th Fighter Wing

    The Misawa Air Base Pet Kennel hosts a Santa Paws photo event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 6, 2025. This event highlighted pets posing with Santa, families laughing between photos, and the warm, playful atmosphere that filled the 2025 Santa Paws photo shoot, capturing the holiday cheer and community spirit that lifted morale and strengthened the 35th Fighter Wing’s sense of unity. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 00:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989734
    VIRIN: 251206-F-UR015-1052
    Filename: DOD_111431591
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Santa Paws 2025, by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    holiday
    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    Indo-Pacific
    MisawaChristmas
    SantaPaws

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download