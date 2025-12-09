Misawa Santa Paws 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Misawa Air Base Pet Kennel hosts a Santa Paws photo event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 6, 2025. This event highlighted pets posing with Santa, families laughing between photos, and the warm, playful atmosphere that filled the 2025 Santa Paws photo shoot, capturing the holiday cheer and community spirit that lifted morale and strengthened the 35th Fighter Wing’s sense of unity. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)