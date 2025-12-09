The Misawa Air Base Pet Kennel hosts a Santa Paws photo event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 6, 2025. This event highlighted pets posing with Santa, families laughing between photos, and the warm, playful atmosphere that filled the 2025 Santa Paws photo shoot, capturing the holiday cheer and community spirit that lifted morale and strengthened the 35th Fighter Wing’s sense of unity. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 00:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989734
|VIRIN:
|251206-F-UR015-1052
|Filename:
|DOD_111431591
|Length:
|00:03:59
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Santa Paws 2025, by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.