There’s a surprise in this holiday message! DLA Director LTG Mark Simerly and DLA Senior Enlisted Advisor Army Sergeant Major Petra Casarez wish everyone a safe and very happy holiday season.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 15:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989672
|VIRIN:
|251210-D-LU733-7347
|PIN:
|505948
|Filename:
|DOD_111430285
|Length:
|00:04:38
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, One Winter’s Day. One Routine Mission. One Unexpected Call. A Special DLA Holiday Message (emblem, open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
