    Telehealth supports mental health

    UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    Learn how access to telehealth services has been a game changer for service members struggling with their mental health.

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 15:40
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 989664
    VIRIN: 251210-D-D0232-8492
    Filename: DOD_111430179
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: US

    telehealth
    mental health

