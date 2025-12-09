Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seeking help makes a difference

    UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    Mental health professionals talk about how seeking help for their own challenges made a huge difference in their lives.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 15:45
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 989663
    VIRIN: 251210-O-TR188-2700
    Filename: DOD_111430168
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seeking help makes a difference, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

