    NCCS Skieshia Church Holiday Shoutout

    NAPLES, ITALY

    12.09.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew Nass and Petty Officer 1st Class Haydn Smith

    Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central

    Senior Chief Navy Counselor Skieshia Church, assigned to Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, gives a shout-out to her family and friends in Jacksonville, Florida. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Haydn N. Smith and Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Matthew Nass)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 09:06
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 989594
    VIRIN: 251210-N-TY639-1001
    Filename: DOD_111428964
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

