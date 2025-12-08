Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Go Army Beat Navy 2025

    UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Fred Brown 

    214TH Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The West Point Military Academy Football Team channels 250 years of grit, service and tradition as it prepares to face the Naval Academy in the 2025 rivalry game.

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 13:48
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 989459
    VIRIN: 251209-A-EN211-3596
    Filename: DOD_111426793
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: US

    Go Army
    Beat Navy
    GoArmyAcademy
    football
    West Point The U.S. Military Academy
    Army Navy Game 2025

