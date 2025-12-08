Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Drone Warfighter Competition

    GERMANY

    12.08.2025

    Video by Sgt. Nathanial Johnson 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    7th Army Training Command hosts the first U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Drone Warfighter Competition, Dec. 8-10, 2025, in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The multinational competition assesses unmanned aerial systems (UAS) operator capabilities from 10 USAREUR-AF, Allied and Partner nation units, and reinforces the U.S. Army’s commitment to innovation and readiness while building esprit des corps and camaraderie. The winning team will move forward to compete in the U.S. Army’s BDWC, scheduled in 2026. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathanial Johnson)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 12:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989436
    VIRIN: 251209-A-JL185-1896
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111426514
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Drone Warfighter Competition, by SGT Nathanial Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

