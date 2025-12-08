7th Army Training Command hosts the first U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Drone Warfighter Competition, Dec. 8-10, 2025, in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The multinational competition assesses unmanned aerial systems (UAS) operator capabilities from 10 USAREUR-AF, Allied and Partner nation units, and reinforces the U.S. Army’s commitment to innovation and readiness while building esprit des corps and camaraderie. The winning team will move forward to compete in the U.S. Army’s BDWC, scheduled in 2026. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathanial Johnson)
