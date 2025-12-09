Innovation Takes Flight at The Best Drone Warfighter Competition

Photo By Sgt. Collin Mackall | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jacob Owens, assigned to the 1st Engineer Battalion, 1st Brigade...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Collin Mackall | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jacob Owens, assigned to the 1st Engineer Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, prepares to launch the Skydio X10 during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Drone Warfighter Competition in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 10, 2025. The competition assesses unmanned aerial systems operator capabilities from the U.S., Spain and Italy, and reinforces the U.S. Army's commitment to innovation and readiness, and builds esprit des corps and camaraderie. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall) see less | View Image Page

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – Where warfighters and technology unite, on the front lines of competition.

The recent U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Drone Warfighter Competition, held by the 7th Army Training Command at Grafenwoehr Training Area from Dec. 8–10, 2025, demonstrated how transformational warfighting initiatives are being realized across the theater.

The multinational event brought together U.S., Allied, and partner nation teams to test unmanned aerial system (UAS) proficiency, strengthen interoperability, and showcase new tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) developed through ongoing experimentation across Europe.

The competition provided Soldiers with the opportunity to train in realistic environments to adapt, innovate, and integrate emerging drone capabilities.

Teams were evaluated on tactical proficiency in aerial reconnaissance and strike missions, aerial land navigation, first-person-view (FPV) accuracy and maneuverability through an obstacle course, team cohesion, and performance on a written UAS knowledge examination.

Among the ten participating teams, the multinational team of six from Spain’s Legion Brigade emerged as the winner.

Their performance exemplified the readiness, adaptability, and innovation that USAREUR-AF aims to foster across NATO formations.

“It’s actually an absolute honor,” said team leader 1st Lt. Carlos Castro Raffia, reflecting on his team’s first-place finish. “It shows the hard work that our team is doing every day. Not only just coming here, but they’ve been training really hard for months with their new equipment and new TTPs. So, it’s an absolute honor for us all.”

The competition challenged teams to synchronize short-range reconnaissance platforms with first-person-view (FPV) drones while navigating weather, dense terrain, and strict time constraints, conditions Soldiers would likely face in modern combat.

Castro highlighted the complexity of coordination as one of the most challenging aspects.

“Probably the most difficult part is the coordination between the team leader and the ISR drone and the FPV drone,” he said. “Staff Sergeant Fernandez did an awesome job leading both drones and coordinating them.”

The Spanish team arrived just days after receiving official confirmation of their participation and had no dedicated preparation window.

“We actually got to know that we were coming here on Tuesday morning, and until Thursday night, it was not confirmed,” Castro said. “So, we really didn’t have time to prepare. It was just what we were doing every day, working at home, just bringing it here. Basically, everyday work is what got us here.”

Adapting to and overcoming environmental conditions also played a role in their success.

“Weather is always a big problem in anything related to UAS, especially here,” he explained. “With the heavy fog and humidity, we had some problems with our FPV connection. But yeah, it was especially the fog. It was difficult, but we fought.”

The competition underscores that innovation doesn’t happen in a lab alone; it happens out in a training area in Germany, on muddy ranges, in austere conditions, with NATO partners who bring their own expertise and ideas.

For USAREUR-AF, lessons learned from advanced technology integration directly contributes to shaping future warfighting concepts, refining training pathways, and improving interoperability across NATO’s eastern flank.

The competition allowed Soldiers and leaders to identify what works, challenge assumptions, evaluate how personnel and tactics align with technologies, and rapidly integrate principles central to experimentation and modernization.

The ability to adapt and integrate sensors, shooters, and decision-making at speed and scale will determine who wins the next war.

When asked for advice for teams considering competing in future drone competitions, this is what Castro had to say.

“I will give them advice to train every day,” he said. “Get to know your teammates. Work always with the same teammates and the same equipment. And once you are here, enjoy. Talk to everyone. Learn from the other teams, learn from whoever is here, and have fun working with allies.”

He also expressed gratitude for the multinational collaboration that defines both the competition and the broader mission. “Thank you for inviting us. We look forward to continuing to work with you guys. It’s been a pleasure.”

USAREUR-AF continues to operationalize transformational warfighting concepts, and competitions like this serve as catalysts for strengthening readiness, driving innovation, and ensuring U.S. and partner forces remain ready to employ advanced UAS capabilities in complex and contested environments.