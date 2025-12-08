2025 CFC National Capital Region DLA Workforce Spot

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The CFC is a great way for Federal employees to come together and show their generous spirit as public servants during this season of giving. This video shows the ways to donate and serve your favorite charities locally or around the world. Visit GiveCFC.org or use the mobile app, CFC Giving.