    2025 CFC National Capital Region DLA Workforce Spot

    UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Video by William J. Miller  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The CFC is a great way for Federal employees to come together and show their generous spirit as public servants during this season of giving. This video shows the ways to donate and serve your favorite charities locally or around the world. Visit GiveCFC.org or use the mobile app, CFC Giving.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 10:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989401
    VIRIN: 251209-O-GC213-1256
    PIN: 505951
    Filename: DOD_111426146
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 CFC National Capital Region DLA Workforce Spot, by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Combined Federal Campaign
    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)

