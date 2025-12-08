The CFC is a great way for Federal employees to come together and show their generous spirit as public servants during this season of giving. This video shows the ways to donate and serve your favorite charities locally or around the world. Visit GiveCFC.org or use the mobile app, CFC Giving.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 10:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989401
|VIRIN:
|251209-O-GC213-1256
|PIN:
|505951
|Filename:
|DOD_111426146
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 CFC National Capital Region DLA Workforce Spot, by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.