U.S. Marines with 2nd Assault Amphibious Battalion conduct shore to ship operations during Naval Integration Training Package 2 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, on Dec. 3, 2025. NITP-2 is an amphibious, ship to shore, part of a larger training evolution certifying amphibious combat vehicle crewmen to safely and properly conduct combat operations with the ACV. (U.S Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maximum Orduna)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 08:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989382
|VIRIN:
|251203-M-FY246-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111425943
|Length:
|00:05:05
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 2nd AA Bn Naval Integration Training Package 2, by LCpl Maximum Orduna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
