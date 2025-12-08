Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd AA Bn Naval Integration Training Package 2

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Maximum Orduna 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Assault Amphibious Battalion conduct shore to ship operations during Naval Integration Training Package 2 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, on Dec. 3, 2025. NITP-2 is an amphibious, ship to shore, part of a larger training evolution certifying amphibious combat vehicle crewmen to safely and properly conduct combat operations with the ACV. (U.S Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maximum Orduna)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 08:53
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 251203-M-FY246-1002
    Length: 00:05:05
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, 2nd AA Bn Naval Integration Training Package 2, by LCpl Maximum Orduna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2nd MARDIV
    2nd Amphibian Assault Vehicle
    2nd Ambphibian Assault Battalion
    USMCNews

