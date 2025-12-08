2nd AA Bn Naval Integration Training Package 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 2nd Assault Amphibious Battalion conduct shore to ship operations during Naval Integration Training Package 2 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, on Dec. 3, 2025. NITP-2 is an amphibious, ship to shore, part of a larger training evolution certifying amphibious combat vehicle crewmen to safely and properly conduct combat operations with the ACV. (U.S Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maximum Orduna)