The NATO-led international peacekeeping mission, Kosovo Force (KFOR) rotation 35, completed 100 days boots on ground on Sept. 28, 2025. In 100 days, this iteration has completed 763 volunteer hours, 500 training hours, 430 patrols and 959 flight hours. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 09:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989376
|VIRIN:
|250928-Z-FH868-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111425831
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|ZZ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 100 Day Of KFOR, by SSG Alyssa Lisenbe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.