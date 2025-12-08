Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100 Day Of KFOR

    KOSOVO

    09.27.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe 

    101st Public Affairs Detachment

    The NATO-led international peacekeeping mission, Kosovo Force (KFOR) rotation 35, completed 100 days boots on ground on Sept. 28, 2025. In 100 days, this iteration has completed 763 volunteer hours, 500 training hours, 430 patrols and 959 flight hours. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 09:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989376
    VIRIN: 250928-Z-FH868-1001
    Filename: DOD_111425831
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: ZZ

    This work, 100 Day Of KFOR, by SSG Alyssa Lisenbe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    nato
    kfor

