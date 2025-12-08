Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Field Training Exercise at Yokota Airbase and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, July 19, 2025

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.16.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 36th Contingency Response Group and the 374th Airlift Wing conduct a joint field training exercise at Yokota Airbase and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, July 16 - 19, 2025. The exercise consisted of a simulated scenario involving a rapid response to a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and resulting tsunami. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont and Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 20:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 989345
    VIRIN: 250716-M-MJ417-2001
    PIN: 250716
    Filename: DOD_111425230
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    joint training
    disaster relief
    earthquake
    36th Contingency Response Group
    374th Airlift Wing
    MCAS Iwakuni

