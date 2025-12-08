Joint Field Training Exercise at Yokota Airbase and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, July 19, 2025

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 36th Contingency Response Group and the 374th Airlift Wing conduct a joint field training exercise at Yokota Airbase and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, July 16 - 19, 2025. The exercise consisted of a simulated scenario involving a rapid response to a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and resulting tsunami. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont and Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 20:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
