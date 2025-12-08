Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd AABn: NITP-2 Machine Gun Range

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2nd Marine Division conduct a machine gun range as a part of Naval Integration Training Package 2 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 6, 2025. NITP-2 is an amphibious part of a larger training evolution certifying amphibious combat vehicle crewmen to safely and properly conduct combat operations with the ACV. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 15:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989270
    VIRIN: 251206-M-LW008-1001
    Filename: DOD_111423688
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, 2nd AABn: NITP-2 Machine Gun Range, by Cpl Noelia Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMCnews, 2ndAABN, Amphibious, FollowMeDivision, Modern Warfighter

