U.S. Marines with 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2nd Marine Division conduct a machine gun range as a part of Naval Integration Training Package 2 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 6, 2025. NITP-2 is an amphibious part of a larger training evolution certifying amphibious combat vehicle crewmen to safely and properly conduct combat operations with the ACV. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 15:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989270
|VIRIN:
|251206-M-LW008-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111423688
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd AABn: NITP-2 Machine Gun Range, by Cpl Noelia Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.