Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Enlisted airman to flight surgeon: ‘I like being the one that people depend on.’

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    Air Force Capt. (Dr.) Laura Barrera shares her journey from enlisted airman to a flight surgeon and emergency physician through support from the Uniformed Services University’s Enlisted to Medical School Preparatory Program.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 11:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989256
    VIRIN: 251208-O-TR188-2411
    Filename: DOD_111423517
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enlisted airman to flight surgeon: ‘I like being the one that people depend on.’, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flight surgeon
    USU
    EMDP2
    Capt. (Dr.) Laura Barrera

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download