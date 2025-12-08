Air Force Capt. (Dr.) Laura Barrera shares her journey from enlisted airman to a flight surgeon and emergency physician through support from the Uniformed Services University’s Enlisted to Medical School Preparatory Program.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 11:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989256
|VIRIN:
|251208-O-TR188-2411
|Filename:
|DOD_111423517
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Enlisted airman to flight surgeon: ‘I like being the one that people depend on.’, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.