    Fit to Fight: What Will You Choose?

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    A U.S. Airman with the 1st Fighter Wing, works out at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 12, 2025. All military members have basic fitness standards that must be met. These standards reinforce readiness and operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mikaela Smith)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 09:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 989234
    VIRIN: 251112-F-PG418-7001
    Filename: DOD_111423318
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fit to Fight: What Will You Choose?, by SrA Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fit to Fight
    Standards
    Warrior Ethos
    1st Fighter Wing
    JBLE
    Fitness

