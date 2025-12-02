Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service: In Chaos We Remain Resolute

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Dakota Tanner, an actor portraying a U.S. Airman, who overcomes the daily chaos, in Hampton, Virginia, Nov. 13, 2025. This video symbolized how an Airman's duty to serve remains resolute and that sometimes you must simply "lace up your boots" to get it done. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mikaela Smith and Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 09:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

