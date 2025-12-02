Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Snow in Misawa

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.03.2025

    Video by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Snowfall covers Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 4, 2025. Daily activity continued across the installation as snow-removal teams kept routes clear and Airmen moved through winter conditions to sustain essential base functions, demonstrating the 35th Fighter Wing’s steady resilience and ability to maintain base functionality through adverse weather. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 21:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989186
    VIRIN: 251204-F-VQ736-1001
    Filename: DOD_111422449
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Snow in Misawa, by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    snow
    christmas
    holidays
    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download