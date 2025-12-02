CVW-17 Fly Off

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17 aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) departs from the flight deck after completing a nine-month mission in the U.S. 3rd, 5th, and 7th Fleet areas of operations aboard Nimitz, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations on a scheduled mission, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video)