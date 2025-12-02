Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CVW-17 Fly Off

    UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Emma Burgess, Petty Officer 2nd Class Tomas Valdes and Petty Officer 3rd Class Gina Gallia

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17 aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) departs from the flight deck after completing a nine-month mission in the U.S. 3rd, 5th, and 7th Fleet areas of operations aboard Nimitz, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations on a scheduled mission, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video)

    Location: US

    Carrier Air Wing 17
    CSG11
    return to home port
    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)

