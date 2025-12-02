Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17 aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) departs from the flight deck after completing a nine-month mission in the U.S. 3rd, 5th, and 7th Fleet areas of operations aboard Nimitz, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations on a scheduled mission, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2025 16:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989170
|VIRIN:
|061225-N-NO803-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111421924
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CVW-17 Fly Off, by PO2 Emma Burgess, PO2 Tomas Valdes and PO3 Gina Gallia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.