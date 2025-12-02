Secretary of War Pete Hegseth delivers the keynote address at the 2025 Reagan National Defense Forum, Simi Valley, Calif. Dec. 6, 2025. He will participate in a Fireside Chat after the address.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2025 17:10
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|989122
|Filename:
|DOD_111420831
|Length:
|00:51:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Hegseth Speaks at Reagan National Defense Forum , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.