D.C. National Guard and National Guard Bureau Fourth Annual Holiday Toy Ruck

U.S. Under Secretary of the Army Michael A. Obadal; U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan M. Stubbs, Director, Army National Guard; and Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, join 1,000 participants during the fourth annual holiday toy ruck in partnership with Children’s National Hospital, in Washington, D.C., Dec. 6, 2025. Beginning in late-October, the D.C. National Guard in partnership with National Guard Bureau (NGB) collected, new, unwrapped toys in donation bins during a toy drive at the D.C. Armory and the Herbert R. Temple Jr. Army National Guard Readiness Center (TARC). Participants rucked approximately five miles through the nation’s capital to deliver brand-new toys to children spending the holiday season at Children’s National Hospital. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)