    D.C. National Guard and National Guard Bureau Fourth Annual Holiday Toy Ruck

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Under Secretary of the Army Michael A. Obadal; U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan M. Stubbs, Director, Army National Guard; and Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, join 1,000 participants during the fourth annual holiday toy ruck in partnership with Children’s National Hospital, in Washington, D.C., Dec. 6, 2025. Beginning in late-October, the D.C. National Guard in partnership with National Guard Bureau (NGB) collected, new, unwrapped toys in donation bins during a toy drive at the D.C. Armory and the Herbert R. Temple Jr. Army National Guard Readiness Center (TARC). Participants rucked approximately five miles through the nation’s capital to deliver brand-new toys to children spending the holiday season at Children’s National Hospital. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 16:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989119
    VIRIN: 251206-F-PL327-1689
    Filename: DOD_111420635
    Length: 00:12:39
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. National Guard and National Guard Bureau Fourth Annual Holiday Toy Ruck, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    D.C. National Guard
    Children’s National Hospital
    holiday toy ruck
    National Guard Bureau
    U.S. Under Secretary of the Army Michael A. Obadal
    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan M. Stubbs

