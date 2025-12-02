Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division receive awards to conclude the Division Artillery (DIVARTY) Best of the Best competition on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Dec. 5, 2025. The Commanders Cup is awarded to the team with the most overall wins during the DIVARTY Beset of the Best competition. DIVARTY units push their limits in an annual team-focused competition, highlighting their combat readiness, physical fitness, teamwork and the strength of artillery. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Aiden O’Marra)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2025 13:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989096
|VIRIN:
|251205-A-AJ888-8155
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111419451
|Length:
|00:04:37
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DIVARTY Best of the Best: Award ceremony, by SGT Aiden OMarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.