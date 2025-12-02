Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DIVARTY Best of the Best: Award ceremony

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. Aiden OMarra 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division receive awards to conclude the Division Artillery (DIVARTY) Best of the Best competition on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Dec. 5, 2025. The Commanders Cup is awarded to the team with the most overall wins during the DIVARTY Beset of the Best competition. DIVARTY units push their limits in an annual team-focused competition, highlighting their combat readiness, physical fitness, teamwork and the strength of artillery. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Aiden O’Marra)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 13:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989096
    VIRIN: 251205-A-AJ888-8155
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111419451
    Length: 00:04:37
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DIVARTY Best of the Best: Award ceremony, by SGT Aiden OMarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Best of the Best
    Best of the Best Artillery Competition
    DIVARTY
    Readiness Always
    82nd Airborne Division
    paratroopers

