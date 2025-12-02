DIVARTY Best of the Best: Award ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division receive awards to conclude the Division Artillery (DIVARTY) Best of the Best competition on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Dec. 5, 2025. The Commanders Cup is awarded to the team with the most overall wins during the DIVARTY Beset of the Best competition. DIVARTY units push their limits in an annual team-focused competition, highlighting their combat readiness, physical fitness, teamwork and the strength of artillery. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Aiden O’Marra)