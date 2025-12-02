U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Streett, 633d Air Base Wing chaplain, and Tech. Sgt. Amber Meyers, 633d Air Base Wing religious affairs craftsman, showcase the 633d ABW Chaplain Corps’ mission at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 13, 2025. Religious Affairs personnel provide spiritual support, religious services and guidance across the installation, ensuring that all Airmen are spiritually fit to fight. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Abigayl Salyer and Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 17:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989070
|VIRIN:
|251113-F-VW821-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111419055
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Everything, by SSgt Abigayl Salyer and A1C Thalia Bonte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.