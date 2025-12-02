USS Pierre (LCS 38) Arrives at Homeport for the First Time

251205-N-CH260-1001 SAN DIEGO (December 5, 2025) — The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Pierre (LCS 38) arrives at its homeport of San Diego for the first time, Dec. 5, 2025. Pierre, the second U.S. Navy ship to bear this name, commissioned in Panama City, Fla. Nov. 15 as the final Independence-variant LCS. Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats.
Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 17:47
Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
