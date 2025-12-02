Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Pierre (LCS 38) Arrives at Homeport for the First Time

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kassandra Alanis 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1

    251205-N-CH260-1001 SAN DIEGO (December 5, 2025) — The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Pierre (LCS 38) arrives at its homeport of San Diego for the first time, Dec. 5, 2025. Pierre, the second U.S. Navy ship to bear this name, commissioned in Panama City, Fla. Nov. 15 as the final Independence-variant LCS. Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats.

