Service Begins with Supporting Each Other

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 633d Comptroller Squadron work together to provide lunch for a teammate at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 13, 2025. The video highlights how small acts of kindness strengthen unit connection, awareness, and morale across the force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde and Senior Airman Skylar Ellis)