Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Service Begins with Supporting Each Other

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis and Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 633d Comptroller Squadron work together to provide lunch for a teammate at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 13, 2025. The video highlights how small acts of kindness strengthen unit connection, awareness, and morale across the force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde and Senior Airman Skylar Ellis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 15:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989048
    VIRIN: 251113-F-DA718-1001
    Filename: DOD_111418535
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service Begins with Supporting Each Other, by SrA Skylar Ellis and A1C Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    connection
    kindness
    people

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download