USAG Poland Command Team Holiday Shout-Out

The USAG Poland command team recorded a holiday message Dec. 5, 2025, at Camp Kościuszko in Poznań, Poland. The greeting reflects the continued growth of community traditions across USAG Poland as the garrison enters another holiday season in Poland.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 14:12
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|989027
|VIRIN:
|251205-A-PO583-5869
|Filename:
|DOD_111418387
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
