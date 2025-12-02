Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Poland Command Team Holiday Shout-Out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POZNAN, POLAND

    12.04.2025

    Video by Bethany Huff 

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    The USAG Poland command team recorded a holiday message Dec. 5, 2025, at Camp Kościuszko in Poznań, Poland. The greeting reflects the continued growth of community traditions across USAG Poland as the garrison enters another holiday season in Poland.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 14:12
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 989027
    VIRIN: 251205-A-PO583-5869
    Filename: DOD_111418387
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: POZNAN, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Poland Command Team Holiday Shout-Out, by Bethany Huff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Poland brightens holiday season with tree lightings

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download