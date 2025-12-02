USAG Poland brightens holiday season with tree lightings

The U.S. Army Garrison Poland hosted its annual Tree Lighting Ceremonies at four installation sites: Poznań, Powidz, Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, and Świętoszów. These events bring Soldiers, Civilians, and authorized community members together to mark the start of the holiday season and strengthen morale across the garrison’s dispersed footprint. Each ceremony featured a mix of holiday music, lighting of the installation tree, and community activities tailored to the local site. The series reflects USAG Poland’s commitment to building traditions, its growth toward permanence, commitment to the community, Polish and American, and a taste of home for all its residents.
