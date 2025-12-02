USAG Poland brightens holiday season with tree lightings

Photo By Bethany Huff | A holiday tree glows during the Poznań Military Community Tree Lighting Ceremony Dec....... read more read more Photo By Bethany Huff | A holiday tree glows during the Poznań Military Community Tree Lighting Ceremony Dec. 5, 2025, at Camp Kościuszko, Poland. A Polish compact car decorated from Santa’s arrival sits beside the display after community members gathered to celebrate the start of the holiday season. (U.S. Army photo by Bethany Huff) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Garrison Poland hosted its annual Tree Lighting Ceremonies at four installation sites: Poznań, Powidz, Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, and Świętoszów. These events bring Soldiers, Civilians, and authorized community members together to mark the start of the holiday season and strengthen morale across the garrison’s dispersed footprint. Each ceremony featured a mix of holiday music, lighting of the installation tree, and community activities tailored to the local site. The series reflects USAG Poland’s commitment to building traditions, its growth toward permanence, commitment to the community, Polish and American, and a taste of home for all its residents.