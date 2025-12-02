633d Security Forces FTX Video

The 633d Security Forces Squadron conducts an Air Ground Base Defense course at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 4, 2025. To familiarize defenders with foreign environments and enhance combat capabilities, the course tested members on base security operations, quick response forces, and patrol dismount maneuvers. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)
