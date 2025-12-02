Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    633d Security Forces FTX Video

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2025

    Video by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    The 633d Security Forces Squadron conducts an Air Ground Base Defense course at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 4, 2025. To familiarize defenders with foreign environments and enhance combat capabilities, the course tested members on base security operations, quick response forces, and patrol dismount maneuvers. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 11:41
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

