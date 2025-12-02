Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M.C. Perry High School Winter Carnival, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan 2025

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.06.2025

    Video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Students from Matthew C. Perry High School’s National Honor Society organized the Winter Carnival on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 7, 2025. During the event, students raised funds by providing donation-based carnival games to the MCAS Iwakuni community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 00:29
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    M.C. Perry High School
    National Honor Society
    Winter Carnival
    students
    fundraiser
    MCAS Iwakuni

