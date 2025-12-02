Students from Matthew C. Perry High School’s National Honor Society organized the Winter Carnival on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 7, 2025. During the event, students raised funds by providing donation-based carnival games to the MCAS Iwakuni community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 00:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|988897
|VIRIN:
|250207-M-YS621-1001
|PIN:
|250207
|Filename:
|DOD_111417018
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, M.C. Perry High School Winter Carnival, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan 2025, by Cpl Madison Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.